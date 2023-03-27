Sacramento State Commencement: What happens if the Kings make the playoffs?

If the Kings make it through the first two rounds and qualify for the Western Conference Finals, then commencement can’t happen at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are on the edge of busting the longest playoff drought in NBA history with a win at home Monday.

While fans have waited 16 years for this moment, there’s another group of people who might also be affected by the Kings making the playoffs... Sacramento State students.

Sacramento State’s commencement is scheduled for May 19-21 at Golden 1 Center, but if the Kings make it through the first two rounds and qualify for the Western Conference Finals, then commencement can’t happen there.

Instead, it will take place at the university’s Hornet Stadium.

If the Kings are eliminated prior to the Western Conference finals, commencement will stay in Golden 1 Center.

