Sacramento author of Betty White biography mourns late comedic actress

Andrew Stoner, a professor at Sacramento State, will be updating his biography on Betty White which he was planning to publish in January.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This weekend will be a “labor of love” for Sacramento State communications professor Andrew Stoner as he updates his biography chronicling the life of Betty White.

Stoner, a lifelong Betty White fan, was one of millions devastated over the loss of the 99-year-old comedian Friday.

“It's a really big loss. I thought Betty White would be around forever, of course, but nobody lives forever” said Stoner.

As the winner of 21 Emmy awards, audiences of all demographics have been able to enjoy White’s works over the years.

“She's just been able to stay very relevant the older she got,” said Stoner.

Whether it was through her work on classic shows such as "I Love Lucy," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," or "Golden Girls" or her recent appearances on Saturday Night Live and ‘The Proposal’, White captivated audiences, always adapting her comedy style.

“She was very good at changing up what was funny,” said Stoner. “She had some limits on what she would do. She wasn't particularly fond of doing jokes about drugs, for example.”

In 2012, Stoner released a biography on White to coincide with her 90th birthday. The novel, titled “Betty White: The First 90 Years”, explored White’s life in front of and behind the camera.

“I've been a fan for a long time. I wanted to actually explore more about her career, learn more about her life,” said Stoner. “She never had any children, was a single child born in Beverly Hills, California and raised in California. Really, she was destined for TV stardom because she grew up around it.”

He had plans to publish a follow-up biography in January of 2022 when White was slated to turn 100 years old.

“We're going to be spending the weekend updating the book even further,” said Stoner. “It’s going to be a labor of love.”

Today, Stoner and the vast community of fans that White built up over decades are mourning a life taken but remembering the countless laughs along the way.

“She's really just a huge American icon. And it's a sad way to end 2021. I think everybody was hoping to celebrate her 100th birthday with her,” said Stoner. “I think there should be little doubt in her mind, hopefully, until the end of her life, that she was dearly loved.”