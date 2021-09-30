88 Sacramento State students failed to meet COVID vaccine deadline and are not allowed on campus

Students must certify they received a COVID-19 vaccine, have a medical or religious exemption or do not plan to access campus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All students at Sacramento State University were required to certify their vaccination status with the university by Sept. 13, but 88 students failed to do so.

To meet requirements, students must certify in their Student Center that they received a COVID-19 vaccine, have a medical or religious exemption or do not plan to access campus.

These students are being notified that they cannot access campus, according to a campus-wide email from Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen.

The students will continue to be contacted until Oct. 3. On Oct. 4, students who have not certified will be denied access to campus, and faculty will be notified Oct. 6 if they have students in their class who are not allowed on campus.

If those students still do not comply with the university and fail to verify their vaccination status, from Oct. 11 through 13 they will be removed from all in-person classes, but not from online classes.

Students who are unenrolled and qualify for a lower tuition rate will be refunded, according to Nelsen.

Students who are not allowed to access campus, but do so anyway will be reported to the Student Conduct Office. They will also have a hold placed in their account and will not be able to register for the Spring 2022 semester.

Many students could have a fully online course schedule for the fall semester.

But, Nelsen wrote that the university expects fewer online options for the Spring 2022 semester because the Department of Education's temporary standards for universities to provide online degree programs expires Dec. 31, 2021.

"To be blunt, our accreditation depends upon Sac State delivering face-to-face instruction," Nelsen wrote.

Once the temporary standards expire, Nelsen wrote that Sacramento State may not be able to provide online sections of course requirements and remain in compliance with the university's accrediting body, the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

