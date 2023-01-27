'Nobody should have to live this way': Sacramentans march, call for justice for Tyre Nichols

Rally goers are calling for accountability and justice after the 29-year-old Sacramento native was fatally beaten by five Memphis police officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramentans are raising their voices after the death of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Sacramento native who died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers.

The foundation, created by the family of Stephon Clark, held a call to action and march at the Capitol just as the video showing the police encounter with Tyre was released.

Rally goers are calling for accountability and justice. They marched around the Capitol and through the streets of Sacramento. The group stopped traffic on 10th Street for about 20 minutes.

Attendees with the I Am SAC Foundation watched on their cellphones moments after the video was released, distraught and in shock.

"I just have so many questions," said Shani Melinda Drake, a member of I Am SAC.

The I Am SAC Foundation was created by the family of Stephon Clark who was shot and killed by Sacramento police back in 2018.

Stevante Clark, Stephon's brother, shared what it was like to see something like this happening 5 years since his brothers death.

"It's sad and it sucks and my heart breaks for the family, honestly, because that video was just horrendous, him getting beat, kicked, punched, pepper sprayed, a baton being used against him — Rodney King times 10," he said.

The foundation said they are calling for an end to police violence.

The march and rally in front of the Capitol Friday was a showing of solidarity with Tyre's family. Stevante said a law should be created requiring officers to come forward if they see misconduct.

"They had every intent to kill this man," said Leia Schenk, the founder of EMPACT, a Sacramento County social justice organization. "So when you wonder, 'why do black men run?' It's because they're afraid; they're running for their life, literally."

"Nobody should have to live this way," Schenk said.

Supporters don't want this case to end here. They're also calling for those who were involved in Nichols' death to be convicted.