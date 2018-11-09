Hundreds of people in the Sacramento region stopped by Cal Expo, Tuesday, to remember the lives of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died on September 11, 2001.

With the sound of bells and bagpipes, dozens of officials and community members gathered at the September 11 Memorial Plaza for a ceremony that paid tribute to the first responders and other victims killed 17 years ago.

“We have more than 500 events a year, but this particular event is one that touches all of our hearts and our souls, because we remember, and we unite,” said Cal Expo’s CEO, Rick K. Pickering.

Some people couldn't help but kneel and weep as they faced one of the steel beams from the World Trade Center. For Brenda Curtis, who was 11-years-old at the time of the terrorist attacks, it’s important her toddler grows up knowing about the historic and tragic day that changed our nation.

“He's still really young, but I wanted to show him everything,” Curtis said.

Rose Rodriguez kept her kids home from school so she could take them to the memorial because she wanted them to understand the significance of 9/11.

"I wanted them to get the feeling of what happened that day, how the world stood still, how we all felt in our hearts, how everybody cried, and we didn't know what to do," Rodriguez added.

Rodriguez hopes to take her kids to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York one day.

“[I want to] let them feel what it feels to be there; this is just something small, but right now this is showing them what America went through,” Rodriguez said.

According to Cal Expo, the exhibit is open to the public during the California State Fair, on September 11, and upon request.

