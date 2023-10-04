Sacramento could reach 80 degrees for the first time this year on Monday

A slight cooldown is expected midweek but the forecast remains dry

Sacramento is likely to hit 80 for the first time this year on Monday — also the first time since Oct. 21.

High pressure currently parked over California is to thank for the warm temperatures and sunny skies that many have been waiting for. Monday will be the warmest day of the week before a cooling trend kicks off Tuesday.

Sacramento is forecast to hit 81 degrees Monday under clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will rise into the 50s in the Sierra.

Low pressure in the Pacific Northwest will usher in slightly cooler temperatures by the middle of the week. The system will just barely clip the state but will shove the ridge to the east.

California will stay south of the atmospheric river aimed at Oregon and Washington, so the only impacts from this mild pattern change will be slightly below average temperatures and periods of gusty winds from the north.

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s Tuesday and will continue to drop into the upper 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. By next weekend temperatures will rebound into the 70s as high pressure moves back in.

The storm track will stay north of California for the foreseeable future and dry weather will prevail. Dry and warm weather will cause the rate of snowmelt in the Sierra to increase and could cause some serious flooding, particularly in the San Joaquin Valley and Tulare Lake Basin.

