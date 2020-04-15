SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — After a massive sideshow in south Sacramento led to a California Highway Patrol car getting sideswiped and multiple arrests, local law enforcement are planning to announce enforcement measures for the state's stay-at-home order, sources tell ABC10.

Up until this point, law enforcement agencies across the region have stressed they were focused on the education of Gov. Gavin Newsom's coronavirus mitigation orders instead of enforcement.

Sources say the plans are a direct response to the sideshow over the weekend, in which more than 300 people attended on Easter Sunday at the intersection of Florin Road and Palmer House Drive.

An 18-year-old attempting to flee from the sideshow was arrested for a felony evading charge after crashing into a CHP vehicle. Neither the teen nor the CHP officer were injured in the accident, but two minors riding in the teen's vehicle complained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The sideshows are in direct violation of the stay at home orders.



While people have mostly complied, events like the sideshow appear to have made it clear that education is not enough.

Sources tell ABC10 law enforcement agencies across the Sacramento region are expected to a release a joint announcement in the coming days outlining more enforcement measures.

