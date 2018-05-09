If you’ve been to the farmers markets this week, or plan on going soon, you probably noticed something different.

A foreign fruit fly infestation has portions of Sacramento and Yolo counties under quarantine, which means a lot of produce at the farmers markets are covered in plastic to protect them from the pests.

Last week, the California Department of Food and Agriculture reported more than a dozen Oriental fruit flies were found in those areas.

“Our product isn’t in the quarantined area,” said Lynn Martinelli, one of the local vendors at the farmers market in Downtown Sacramento. “We're outside the quarantined area, and so are a lot of the other farmers, but we're protecting it in case there's one flying around.”

According to officials, the quarantine is expected to last eight months.

"I’m not concerned by it or anything," said customer Eric Duggan.

Danielle Best with the Certified Farmers’ Markets of Sacramento told ABC10 all the fruit is safe to consume.

“It’s not a contamination type of quarantine. This quarantine has nothing to do with a disease or any sort of bacterial contamination,” explained Best. “This quarantine has everything to do with one species of fly. So, what we're doing is not protecting the public, we're protecting the fruit.”

Officials say the pest targets 230 different fruits and vegetables.

“It’s a little frustrating for people who have those beautiful displays, but the fruit is still beautiful underneath all of that netting,” Best said.

