Two products out of Oak Ridge High School are heading to the Super Bowl to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — Two Sacramento natives are heading into the biggest game of their lives as they compete against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Philadelphia Eagles Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and backup quarterback Ian Book are representing the Sacramento area at the big game.

The Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl after destroying the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles held the 49ers to just seven points, due in part to an early injury to quarterback Brock Purdy.

Not long after, the Chiefs toppled the Cincinnati Bengals in a nail-biting AFC Championship game. It'll be their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons.

Shane Steichen

Steichen is in his second season as the Eagle's offensive coordinator. He joined the team in 2021 and coordinated what was considered the league's most productive rushing offense. He's also tied to the growth of quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Before joining the Eagles, Steichen served as the Chargers' quarterbacks coach from 2016-19 during their time in San Diego and Los Angeles. He also had a role with the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

Steichen is originally from Sacramento and attended Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills.

Ian Book

Backup quarterback Ian Book had his NFL debut against the Miami Dolphins back in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints.

The Notre Dame alumni attended Oakridge High School in El Dorado Hills where he was a star quarterback for the school, guiding them to 10+ win campaigns as a sophomore and senior. He also became the all-time winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history in Dec. 2020.

His only NFL start was in his debut against the Dolphins, where he registered 135 passing yards and two INTs after completing 12 of 20 attempts.