Sacramento care facility employee accused of sexual assault

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento care facility employee is now facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a person living at the care facility.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Ioan Sandor was arrested Friday.

He was taken to the Sacramento County jail on suspicion of penetration by a foreign object by means of force or fear. The victim in this case is an adult who lived at the care facility where Sandor worked.

He was released on $250,000 the same day and will appear back in court 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5070.

