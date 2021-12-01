x
Local News

Man arrested after hitting police cars during chase in Sacramento, police say

Sacramento police make an arrest following a short chase following a reported disturbance near the 100 block of N 16th Street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have arrested a man who they say was reported to be armed with a knife during an argument.

Police said around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday that they responded to the 100 block of North 16th Street in downtown Sacramento for a call of a disturbance. 

Once on scene, officers found a man in a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the man drove off, which resulted in a short chase that ended in the area of Del Paso Boulevard and Edgewater Street. 

Before being taken into custody, police said the man hit several patrol vehicles. The man got out of the vehicle on his own and was taken into custody police said.

Police did not release the identity of the suspect or details of what led to him pulling a knife out during the argument.

Police said the man is in the  process of being booked on several felony charges stemming from the event. No officers were hurt. 

