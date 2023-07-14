'Sacramento Children's Fund' launching with cannabis-tax equivalent funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Editor's note: Video in this story is from prior coverage of Measure L.
Eight months after voters passed Measure L, Sacramento city officials are launching a planning and oversight commission to create youth wellness and violence prevention programs.
An estimated $10 million in annual funding is expected to flood in because of Measure, which takes money from the city equal to 40% of city cannabis tax revenue.
Not only is the city looking for commissioners to help plan the programs, but officials also released a bidding process looking for consulting firms to help establish them.
The firm they choose will also support the Sacramento Youth Commission in developing similar youth-focused programs. Goals include:
- Preventing and reducing child and youth homelessness
- Supporting mental and emotional health of children and youth
- Preventing youth violence
- Prevent and reduce substance abuse
- Support the healthy development of children ages 0 to 5.
The finished plans are set to be implemented from July 1, 2024 to June 2029.