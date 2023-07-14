'Sacramento Children's Fund' launching with cannabis-tax equivalent funding

Voters approved Measure L last year, so city officials are launching a committee to develop youth wellness programs, but they also want to hire consultants

Eight months after voters passed Measure L, Sacramento city officials are launching a planning and oversight commission to create youth wellness and violence prevention programs.

An estimated $10 million in annual funding is expected to flood in because of Measure, which takes money from the city equal to 40% of city cannabis tax revenue.

Not only is the city looking for commissioners to help plan the programs, but officials also released a bidding process looking for consulting firms to help establish them.

The firm they choose will also support the Sacramento Youth Commission in developing similar youth-focused programs. Goals include:

Preventing and reducing child and youth homelessness Supporting mental and emotional health of children and youth Preventing youth violence Prevent and reduce substance abuse Support the healthy development of children ages 0 to 5.

The finished plans are set to be implemented from July 1, 2024 to June 2029.