Sacramento City Unified redeveloping schools to address $4.4 billion in facility needs

The district broke ground Friday on its second of three South Sacramento elementary schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) is using Measure H funds to redevelop and build three new South Sacramento campuses as it faces $4.4 billion in facility needs.

Kemble/Chavez Elementary and Intermediate schools, SCUSD's first new campus in almost 20 years, was the first of the three planned developments to break ground.

A new campus at Nicholas Elementary broke ground Friday and district officials say the "ultramodern" campus will include:

An oversized multipurpose room

STEAM Lab

Community room

U14 soccer field

"Our commitment in Sac City Unified has been to make sure that we are targeting those neighborhoods, those sites that have not received the level of support that they deserve, that our students and families deserve," said SCUSD Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar. "So this is very much in line with our commitment to disrupt inequities. We selected this site because it advances social justice and advances racial equity as well."

The elementary school was first built in 1958 and Aguilar says the redevelopment comes with about a $65 million price tag, but it's just a fraction of the total cost needed to address all of SCUSD's facility needs.

"The (Measure H) bond itself was for about $750 million in 2020, which we are thankful our Sacramento residents voted for," he told ABC10. "We just announced yesterday, we asked our board to consider a new bond in 2024 for about $500 million."

Groundbreaking for the redevelopment of Oak Ridge Elementary is set for September.