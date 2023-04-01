Sacramento City Unified School District employee sentenced after hiding runaway teen for 21 months

Investigators say the teen went to Holga Olivares' home where his girlfriend lived, and Olivares actively hid his location.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento City Unified School District employee who hid a 15-year-old runway for nearly two years was sentenced this week.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Holga Olivares will spend 364 days in jail and two years on probation.

This comes after she took a plea offer for charges of felony child taking and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges are in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old runaway.

Investigators say the 15-year-old left home on May 18, 2020, and went to Olivares’ home where his girlfriend lived. Olivares hid the teen for 21 months until he returned home in March 2022.

The district attorney’s office says she lied to law enforcement about the teen’s location and was a teacher and mandated reporter at the time.

