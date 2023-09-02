Sacramento Co. sheriff's sergeant becomes hero in Pebble Beach

Sgt. Kelly Bunn thanks a surprise phone call for putting him at the right place at the right time.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A weekend getaway to the California coast turned into an impromptu life-saving mission for Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Kelly Bunn.

Bunn was in the right place at the right time, jumping into action to save a caddie who suddenly collapsed during a golf tournament at Pebble Beach.

"Nothing was being done, and something had to be done. And I had the ability to help," said Bunn.

His turn from spectator to protector happened while he was off duty and enjoying a weekend of golf with his wife at Pebble Beach in Monterey County. They were attending the PGA Tour's AT&T Pro-Am Friday when noticed something strange.

"We watched the golfers hit. In the middle of the 11th hole, they began to walk off. Well, I noticed that there's a bag laying in the middle of the fairway where I had previously seen somebody standing and I thought that was odd. So I saw somebody run across the fairway and then other members of the group all began to run back," said Bunn.

A caddie for an amateur player collapsed during the second round of the tournament. Bunn jumped into action and performed CPR until emergency teams arrived minutes later.

"He was facedown. I roll them over, got the golf bag off of them. You know, got them on his back, listened for any vital signs. He wasn't breathing, no heart rate, no pulse, nothing like that. So then it was time to go into action and zip all of his jackets and began to do a rescue breath. And then I started doing chest compressions for approximately five, six minutes," said Bunn.

Bunn thanks a surprise phone call for putting him at the right place at the right time.

"It just was kind of serendipitous that I received the phone call, which normally doesn't happen when I'm at these tournaments," he said. "Otherwise, I wouldn't have been in that location at that moment. I would have had a faster walking pace, probably or not been at that particular hole."

The tournament didn't reveal the name of the caddie, but officials say his condition has improved and that will be OK.

