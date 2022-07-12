x
Sacramento coroner needs help identifying remains found at homeless encampment

The remains were found last year in an encampment near Highway 80 eastbound, about 20 yards west of the Riverside Avenue/Auburn Boulevard exit.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office needs your help identifying a man whose remains were found in a homeless encampment in Jan. 2021.

According to a news release, the remains were found in an encampment near Highway 80 eastbound, about 20 yards west of the Riverside Avenue/Auburn Boulevard exit.

Officials searched the camp for identification but couldn’t find any.

A forensic anthropologist concluded the deceased was a white male between 40 and 65 years old. He was between 5’9” to 6’4” tall and died about months to a year before his remains were found.

The cause and manner of death are still undetermined.

Anyone with information can call the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office at 916-874-9320.

Credit: KXTV
