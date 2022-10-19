x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sacramento city council votes to ban homeless camps within 500 feet of schools

The vote added schools to the list of critical infrastructure, alongside areas like hospitals, bridges, water sources and more.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city council members voted Tuesday to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools.

The vote added schools to the list of critical infrastructure, alongside areas like hospitals, bridges, water sources and more.

The vote followed weeks after several incidents where young students were followed or harassed by homeless individuals near schools or daycare centers.

Last month, parents approved of the suggested change but wanted to see more.

"To me, this 500 feet is not enough, but it's a start," said a mother of a Sutter Middle School student. "Our kids are scared, it's unacceptable and we need to solve the problem for them."

Violators could be fined up to $25,000.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Homelessness and crime surround Sacramento's Broadway

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out