The memorial service for Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk will be underway at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville.

Stasyuk, 27, was a 4-and-a-half-year veteran at the sheriff’s department. He was killed during a shootout while responding to a disturbance call at a Pep Boys automotive store in Rancho Cordova on Sept. 17.

A funeral procession will take place after the memorial services end around 12:15 p.m. The procession, led by motor officers from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and the Rancho Cordova Police Department, will begin at the church and travel along Interstate 80 and State Highway 65, and will end at the East Memorial ground.

Several people have come forward to share their fond memories of Stasyuk.

"He was enjoying his job. He said this was the best he could have ever done; to become a deputy and serve others. He had no regrets going and becoming an officer," said Stasyuk’s mentor and liaison for the Slavic community, Florin Ciuriuc.

"He's gonna be with us no matter what. I know that for sure," said Rene Sandoval, community liaison and program manager at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School, where Stasyuk served as a school patrol officer.

“Anne and I extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Stasyuk’s family, loved ones and colleagues and ask all Californians to keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time,” said Gov. Jerry Brown.

