Sheriff: No bomb found in backpack at Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People were able to return to the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building in downtown Sacramento after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat.
The sheriff’s office said a man walked into a building with a backpack and said there was a bomb inside.
He was identified as Ryan Marin and was arrested on charges including threatening public employees or officers. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said there could be additional charges.
The sheriff's office said that the device was not explosive.
