Rave Smart 911: Sacramento County launches new emergency notification system

Residents will receive time-sensitive messages wherever they specify, such as their home, mobile or business phones, email address, text messages and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Office of Emergency Services launched its new emergency alert system, Rave Mobile Safety (Rave Smart 911). The system will now send emergency notifications to residents within Sacramento County.

The new Rave Smart 911 system replaces the previous Everbridge emergency alert system. Any information that residents may have previously provided to Everbridge for emergency contact will transfer over, according to Folsom Police Department. If residents wish to change, add or delete any information, residents will need to create a new account at smart911.com or by texting 67283.

Rave Mobile Safety provides residents with voice messages quickly regarding critical public safety emergency information including:

Severe weather

Evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods

Unexpected road closures

At-risk missing persons

Citizens will receive time-sensitive messages wherever they specify such as their home, mobile or business phones, email address, text messages and more.

While Rave Smart 911 provides emergency notification service to all of Sacramento County, messages can be geographically based. Residents will only receive notifications that affect the locations they set.

The new system also allows locals to set up multiple addresses and phone numbers to ensure they are notified of emergencies near home, school, work or any other location.

For more information or to create an account and choose which notifications you wish to receive, go to smart911.com.

According to Folsom Police, Yolo and Placer Counties will continue to use Everbridge. If residents signed up to receive alerts via Everbridge from these counties or from communities within these counties, residents will continue to receive notifications from Everbridge for these locations.

Watch more from ABC10: Expanded services and hundreds of shelter beds | Sacramento city, county target homelessness