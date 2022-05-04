Return of Sac County Fair means opportunities for agriculture students

Young people haven't been able to show their animals in person for two years because of fair hiatus

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Fair organizers have confirmed the Sacramento County Fair will return at the end of May.

While this may seem like a great opportunity for long awaited entertainment and fair food for many, it means something altogether different for the young people who have been waiting two years to show off their animals in person.

Mike Albiani is an agriculture teacher at Elk Grove High School and the president of the Sacramento County Fair Board.

“The Ag program at Elk Grove High School has been in existence since 1929 from when Elk Grove was a very, very rural community,” Albiani said.

He explained what happened when they first learned the county fair was suspended in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“We have almost 130 livestock animals. And all of a sudden when COVID hit, I’m like, ‘OK, what am I going to do now?’”

He said those animals needed to get to market. Fortunately, fair organizers did get creative with an online auction. However, something was definitely missing.

“The fairs are here to educate people about agriculture, and the students are the best educators we have. And unfortunately, they never got that chance,” he said.

Cynthia Perera is one of the Elk Grove students in the Future Farmers of American (FFA) program who has been waiting two years for the chance to use the skills she has learned. She was tending to animals in one of the many barns on the Elk Grove High School campus.

She said she was looking forward to the Sacramento County Fair.

“This year being my first year actually showing at the county fair being fully open is really exciting because I finally get to show off everything I’ve been working towards,” Perera said.

For her, it’s not just a hobby.

“I’m going to be attending college next year at Chico state, and I’m going to be majoring in Ag education,” Perera said.

Abigale Jacobsen is also a senior at Elk Grove High School in the FFA program.

“Having it back and having the community come back together is super exciting for students,” Jacobsen said.

She said the fair is about coming together.

“A big part of the fair is I see different people from schools across my community that share similar interests and passions as myself. And so that’s a really cool part of it. I’m looking forward to that as well,” Jacobsen said.

She knows the hard work and hardships of the past will make this year even sweeter.

“It’s really sad to see those kids work so hard and not see the end goal of the projects they’ve put so much of their high school career into, and so I think that’s what makes being back this year so special and I’m so excited to get to May,” Jacobsen said.

WATCH ALSO: