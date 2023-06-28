Sacramento County moves foster youth housing out of former jail after threats of fines

County officials say they were able to find temporary housing for foster youth previously living in a former jail by a June 16 deadline

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Foster youth recently living in a former detention center are now rehoused across three residential-area homes, according to Sacramento County officials.

County spokesperson Samantha Mott told ABC10 staff found the temporary homes by searching online for residences that were available for lease. Workers with the county will staff the temporary residences.

The recent rehousing comes after California Department of Social Services (CDSS) officials gave Sacramento County a June 16 deadline to move the foster youth out of non-licensed facilities.

"Effective immediately, no additional youth may be transferred to the (Warren E. Thornton Center), and all youth currently housed at the facility must be transitioned to a licensed location no later than June 16," said a May 16 letter sent by CDSS.

State officials also threatened to levy $200-per-day fines if deadlines were not met.

Sacramento County announced they met the June 16 deadline and they submitted licensing applications for each of the three homes.

"The State has informed us the process could take several weeks to months," Mott said. "The Department is actively working with Community Care Licensing to complete the license process."

Dubbed by county officials as "Welcoming Centers," they are meant as temporary housing for foster youth who may take long to find suitable home settings.

Foster youth take longer than others to find permanent placements because of factors like compatibility and anxiety.

"Some foster youth have experienced significant past traumas with their families and in home-based family settings," Mott said. "Many have also been ejected from congregate care settings and may experience significant stress and difficulty when moving to new environments for fear of being rejected again."

She also said the county is building a comprehensive system of care, supervision and support for youth needing short-term care.