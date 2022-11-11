'It's both easy and really rewarding': Meet one of the volunteers at the Sacramento County Food Bank

Food Banks from Modesto to Marysville could really use your help this time of year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Are you looking for a way to support people in need without having to spend a dime? How about dedicating time to the food bank?

Food banks from Modesto to Marysville could really use your help this time of year.

Joe Spano volunteers at the Sacramento County Food Bank and says it's easy because there are no specific skills required.

“I think you'll find that it's both easy and really rewarding, and it's something that you just don't have to plan a lot around," said Spano.

He started volunteering at food banks when he first got out of college 15 years ago in San Diego.

Since then, he's been a dedicated volunteer, even earning the spotlight this summer in the Sacramento Food Bank's newsletter. He's helped since moving to Sacramento three years ago.

“I try to go twice a month. Then my group of my work colleagues and I, we go quarterly," said Spano.

He has pictures of them along the conveyor belt having fun while working away.

“Someone at the beginning creates a box and then they start sending it down the line. Then you put your peas in or you put your dried milk or whatever, and it just creates this really fun team atmosphere [where you have] to keep up with those around you... like how many boxes can we do by the end of the shift?” he said.

Spano is also good at recruiting people. Along with his co-workers, he's roped in his niece and nephew for volunteer shifts.

Now, he's aiming to get you to feel the love of giving back to your community. The best part, he says, is it doesn't take up much of your time.

He shows up twice a month for three hours at a time. Those hours make a big impact on families who depend on the food.

Spano has prepared thousands of food boxes over the years.

“Making a small dent in hunger for those in Sacramento County is really something that anybody can do any day of the week," said Spano.

The Sacramento County Food Bank has shifts throughout the week, including evening volunteer opportunities happening on Thursdays for those who can't get away from work during the day.

To become a volunteer, visit the website.

Watch more on ABC10: How inflation is impacting local families and food banks