Sacramento County deputies investigating inmate death

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at the hospital after being resuscitated.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after an inmate was found unresponsive and later died Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, inmates alerted deputies about an unresponsive inmate just before 1 p.m. Deputies found the inmate wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. Fire crews arrived and helped resuscitate the inmate, but he died hours later at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says deputies saw and spoke with the inmate about 10 minutes before he became unresponsive and there were no issues or concerns with him.

The inmate, an unidentified 52-year-old man, had been at the jail since September on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death and the coroner’s office is working to identify his cause of death.

