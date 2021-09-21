Sacramento County Main Jail inmate dies three days before release

The 54-year-old inmate died while in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail. No foul play is suspected.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Main Jail inmate died three days before their expected release. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office reported the death Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the 54-year-old man was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Aug. 10 for allegedly violating his parole. Law enforcement added that he was expected to be released on Sept. 24.

"At approximately 12:22 a.m. this morning, an inmate notified custody staff that it appeared his cellmate was not breathing," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Jail medical staff attempted CPR before the Sacramento City Fire Department arrived. Officials say the man was pronounced dead shortly after SFD arrived. Deputies said there were no visible injuries or trauma and no foul play is suspected.

The death will now be investigated by homicide detectives with the sheriff's office. Once the investigation is complete, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and release the name of the deceased.