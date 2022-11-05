Sacramento County passes crackdown on illegal fireworks use

This ordinance allows authorities to hold the person in charge of the property responsible if illegal fireworks are used.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County supervisors passed a crackdown on illegal fireworks use, which could see hosts of Fourth of July gatherings pay the price. Supervisor Sue Frost said the ordinance passed unanimously.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors discussed illegal firework fines and penalties for property owners and passed an ordinance, amending Sacramento's County Code Chapter 4.54 to add penalties and fines for violations relating to fireworks. According to county code, unless permitted by the state, it is illegal for any person to gather or launch illegal fireworks at home or on other private property.

The ordinance is expected to go into effect on June 24, right before the July 4 holiday.

Anyone caught and identified could see citations and fines including, $1,000 for the first violation, $2,500 for the second violation within one year of the first violation, $5,000 for each additional violation within one year of the first violation and $10,000 for each violation that occurs within the American River Parkway, due to its previous fire damage.

This ordinance allows fire, law enforcement and code enforcement agencies to hold the person in charge of the property responsible.

People can still support local stands that supply “safe and sane” fireworks. These fireworks are not launchable, are non-explosive and are tested and approved by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Generally, any firework that goes up in the air, travels or explodes is illegal.

Residents can report illegal firework sales and usage to their local fire departments and police stations.