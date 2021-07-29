How Sacramento County residents are reacting to the new mask mandate

While some were not interested in getting vaccinated, most Rio Linda residents who spoke with ABC10 were ok with the mask mandate that would go into effect Friday.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — While some people were not interested in getting vaccinated, most Rio Linda residents who spoke with ABC10 were OK with a Sacramento County mask mandate that would go into effect at 12:01 A.M. Friday.

"I don’t mind it," said Alicia Ortega, who lives in Rio Linda. "Just having asthma, it makes it a little bit unbearable to breathe and especially in the heat."

Some said they saw it coming, and they understood why a mandate was put in place.

"I think it's cool because it protects everyone in the long run," said Barbara White, a Rio Linda resident. "Like my husband, because he just had a stroke, so he's very cautious about where he goes right now."

Jacob Cook, another Rio Linda resident, said he was fine with masking, but would continue to wait on getting vaccinated.

"I know someone who’s got it, and it’s not looking good," Cook said. "Yeah, it’s terrible. I don’t even have a shot yet."

Dennis Mitchell, Cook's Friend, said he wouldn't be getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'll just survive no matter what, one way or the other, but I'm not going to do the shot because I've heard so many things-- the good about it, the bad about, but negatives overpowers the goods, so I don’t want it," he said.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: