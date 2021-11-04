Rolling patrol vehicle hits Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy and man following altercation

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said neither the deputy nor the man had any broken bones.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a deputy and man were hit by a patrol vehicle following an altercation Thursday.

SCSO said just before 3:30 p.m. deputies were driving on Watt Avenue near Elkhorn Boulevard when a man threw an object at their windshield. The deputies reacted by stopping their patrol vehicle, getting out and talking with the man. At some point, an altercation broke out between two deputies and the man.

SCSO said during the altercation the patrol vehicle began to roll backward. One of the deputies was able to get out of the way and try to stop the patrol vehicle. SCSO said the other deputy turned and tried to hold back the vehicle while the man was on the ground. The vehicle still ended up hitting the deputy and man.

"Both the deputy and suspect were medically evaluated at a local area hospital," SCSO said in a press release. "Both sustained superficial abrasions to their extremities. Neither had any broken bones or internal injuries"

SCSO said the man was medically cleared and taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony and misdemeanor charges.

SCSO said they will conduct a vehicle accident investigation as is the policy for all collisions.

