Sacramento County Sheriff's Office releases video of machete-wielding man killed by deputy

The release from the sheriff's office contains 911 call audio and body camera footage of deputies responding to the home.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released video Tuesday after a man was shot and killed by a deputy during a welfare check in South Sacramento, Sept. 28.

The sheriff’s office says its communications center received a call from a woman on the 5400 block of Enrico Boulevard around 8:40 a.m. The woman said her husband wanted to kill himself and had a machete.

The sheriff’s office says the person who took the call asked her about the man’s mental health, at which time she said he did not have a mental health problem, did not take medications for mental health, did not have a history of violence and had never been placed on a mental health hold.

Deputies were sent to the address less than a minute later and arrived around 8:44 a.m. The caller was in her front yard when her husband came outside holding a machete.

Video released by the sheriff's office shows the man walking toward his wife and the deputy. The deputy pushes the woman out of the way and retreats while demanding he drop the machete.

The man can be seen covering his face and swinging the machete around while his wife is on the ground, leading the deputy to fire at the man several times.

The man, identified by family as Jaime Naranjo, died. His daughter Shavon told ABC10 she was enraged by what happened.

"We need to get some resources out here for these officers. We need some retraining, because they have a left side and right side. They have a taser on their left side. They have a gun on their right side," said Naranjo. "They didn't pull their taser, they shot him three times."

She described her father as a man who loved to fish and always pushed her to do her best.

According to county documents, Sacramento County has a mobile crisis support team in partnership with law enforcement and the Hope Cooperative, funded by the Division of Behavioral Health Services through proposition 23. However, the team would not have started their day until about 15 minutes after the deputy fired shots.

You can view the body camera footage released by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on their YouTube channel below. Viewer discretion is advised.