Sacramento County leaders have approved another $100,000 to help subsidize the rising cost to pick up, store and junk recreational vehicles.

The county has received numerous reports and documented more than 70 abandoned motor homes, trailers, and other RVs, according to county officials.



In both the City and County of Sacramento, a vehicle is considered abandoned if left for three days.

The vehicles take up parking spaces and can make neighborhoods look blighted.

However, tow truck companies recently stopped picking up these larger vehicles because of the cost, said Matt Hedges, Chief of Staff to County Supervisor Sue Frost.

It costs about $2,500 to collect, store and junk an RV. Tow truck companies used to offset the cost by doing the same with smaller vehicles and selling the steel.

However, countries like China are now paying less for American steel and it’s made if unaffordable for tow companies to continue doing so.

Sacramento County has recently decided to subsidize the cost of tows to get the abandoned vehicles off the street by the end of the year.

