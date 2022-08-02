x
Sacramento County tennis coach arrested on 10 counts of lewd acts with a child

Investigators say the 26-year-old was a private tennis coach for 'numerous minors' in the Sacramento area
Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 26-year-old tennis coach was arrested Monday on accusations that he engaged in lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

According to a news release, 26-year-old Kasparas Zemaitelis was working as a private tennis coach for 'numerous minors' in the Sacramento area from 2019 to the present.

He is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on a $10 million bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators haven’t released additional information about the investigation, but are asking anyone with information to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Sexual & Elder Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

