The County Board of Supervisors gave its Office of Homeless Initiatives until July to work on a proposal banning encampments near public and private areas.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County Supervisors said they need a more concrete enforcement plan, among other things, before considering a ban on encampments of unhoused people in some areas.

"You're not going to stop just because the court says so," Board Chair Don Nottoli said Tuesday during a Board of Supervisors meeting. "Being unhoused is not even in of itself something of a criminal nature."

The Office of Homeless Initiatives opened up a discussion with county supervisors about a proposed ordinance to outlaw camping in four areas around public and private property:

Critical infrastructure Locations providing temporary shelter to unhoused residents Wildfire risk areas, during a severe weather alert or emergency Flood risk areas during a severe weather alert or emergency

Residents caught violating the Sacramento County ordinance could face a first-time warning, then a misdemeanor charge if they violate the ordinance again within 30 days, according to the proposed ordinance.

However, county officials said enforcing criminal penalties on unlawful encampments means they need enough housing to serve unhoused residents who would be affected by the ordinance.

They decided to continue the discussion surrounding the proposed ordinance on July 13.

At the start of the pandemic, county public health officials issued a health order barring encampment sweeps to counter potential spread of COVID-19.

Pandemic-era restrictions appear to be loosening across the board, however, and officials from nearby cities like Elk Grove have passed their own anti-camping ordinances similar to the one facing Sacramento County supervisors.

Supporters of the ordinance said public health and safety would benefit with the removal of encampments that were deemed unlawful, but detractors said the proposal frames homelessness as a crime.

"I respectfully disagree with those that would characterize it as 'criminalizing the homeless'— that's a phrase that gets used a lot but rings hollow for me," District 1 Supervisor Phil Serna said Tuesday.

District 3 Supervisor Rich Desmond described Tuesday's meeting as the start of a conversation surrounding the anti-camping ordinance.

According to county officials, current efforts by the county to clear encampments on public property usually rely on unhoused residents voluntarily cooperating with requests from the sheriff’s office or other staff to move.

The next step in enforcement involves issuing a "no trespassing" citation that can result in a misdemeanor.