Sacramento couple convicted of 6 armed robberies over 4-day crime spree

The robberies happened at six different businesses between March 3-6, 2019. There were a total of 13 victims.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is facing 471 years to life in prison after being found guilty of more than a dozen counts of robbery.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Roy Pacheco was convicted of 13 counts of robbery and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, while Monica Lopez was found guilty of eight counts of robbery.

The district attorney’s office says the two were dating during a 4-day crime spree from March 3-6, 2019. They entered six businesses and robbed the employees for a total of 13 victims between the six locations.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 24.

