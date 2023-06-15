Sacramento deputies need help identifying person of interest in animal abuse investigation

The person is not considered a suspect at this time, but detectives would like to speak to them about a video they were in

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who might have more information about how two kittens were paralyzed and had to be put down.

The person is not considered a suspect yet, but detectives would like to speak to them about a video they were in.

Kitten Crossing Rescue Inc. says two kittens were surrendered to them at different times with similar injuries and had come from similar areas of Citrus Heights.

"After evaluation of x-rays of the two kittens, it was surmised that their injuries were too serious for a healthy life," said the organization in a public service announcement. "The injuries were consistent with intentional trauma to the two kittens."

A video then surfaced of a young person with curly hair in a baseball cap with blue headphones around their neck dropping a kitten off on a person's porch. They rang the door bell and ran off.

Anyone with information about their identity or location can call detectives at (916) 874-5115.