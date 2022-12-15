Sacramento deputies find 2 more victims in child sex abuse investigation

Victor Hassan was arrested in May on child sex abuse charges. Investigators say they’ve found two more victims and believe there may be more

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County investigators arrested a man for child sexual abuse earlier this year, and now they’re hoping more witnesses and potential victims come forward.

According to a news release, Victor Hassan was booked into the jail for child sexual abuse on May 14. The victim in that case was the child of one of his longtime friends.

The release says, as the investigation continued, they found two more victims in the Sacramento area. They believe Hassan was getting close to mothers of young children to have access to them.

Hassan is originally from Los Gatos, but also lived in Fairbanks, Alaska; and Kansas City. Child Abuse Bureau detectives hope witnesses or more potential victims come forward.

Anyone with information can call the Child Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5070.