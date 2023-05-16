2 arrested, Air Force medal found as Sacramento deputies probe unsolved burglaries

One of the items recovered was an Air Force medal and detectives are trying to find the owner.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men were arrested Friday as the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Gang Suppression Unit was getting ready to execute a search warrant on a home.

According to the sheriff’s office, GSU detectives saw Richard Boyd and Richard Highley unloading items from a vehicle and carrying them into the home.

Officials executed the warrant and detained the two men in the driveway.

Detectives found items connected to two burglaries that happened hours earlier. They contacted the victims and returned the property to them.

Inside the home, detectives found seven rifles and two shotguns, a $10,000 specialized bicycled taken months earlier, ammunition, tools, generators, bicycles, California IDs, Social Security cards, credit cards, narcotics and $5,000 cash.

The sheriff’s office said its early investigation connected the two men to four other burglary cases and, based on follow up investigations, could result in arrests for eight unsolved burglary cases.

One of the items recovered was an Air Force medal and detectives are trying to find the owner.

If you have any information in the case, or believe you might have been a victim, you can call the non-emergency number at 916-874-5115.