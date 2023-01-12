Dine Downtown Sacramento returns, highlighting 34 local restaurants

Dine Downtown returns to Sacramento, January 13 - 22 to offer 3-course dinners for $45 at 34 local restaurants.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dine Downtown is back in Sacramento for its 18th year!

Sacramento's Dine Downtown is an exclusive dining experience where you can enjoy exclusive three-course dinners hand-picked by local chefs for just $45.

The event starts Friday, Jan. 13 and ends on Sunday, Jan. 22 and its goal is to promote and support local restaurants. Also, $1 from every Dine Downtown meal sold will be donated to the Food Literacy Center.

Local restaurants need your support, so go and explore more of Sacramento and the city's amazing food options. It's a win-win!

Below is a list of all 34 participating restaurants:

Voted Sacramento’s Best New Restaurant, expect to be taken on an epicurean adventure through eclectic West Coast-inspired dishes as well as handcrafted cocktails, local brews, and an extensive wine list.

New Year, new things to try! 😍 It’s time to celebrate our local restaurants. Enjoy our specialty crafted 3-course meal... Posted by The 7th Street Standard on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

A bright, vibrant restaurant serving authentic Spanish food such as tapas, paella, and other savory dishes.

We can't think of anything better than paella and a bottle of Tempranillo on a Saturday night. Can you? Book now! Posted by Aioli Bodega Espanola on Saturday, January 7, 2023

An authentic French restaurant that produces a unique dining experience that showcases dishes from around the world inspired by French recipes or techniques.

🥂We invite you to enjoy the irresistible taste of French cuisine, right here in the heart of Sacramento. 🥂Dine Downtown starts this Friday. Don't forget to book your table. Posted by Brasserie du Monde on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

An airy, light-filled restaurant offering wood-fired Californian cuisine bringing meat-eaters and vegetarians together.

Brunch + Dinner are in full swing today, stop by and bring your friends 🍴 Posted by Beast and Bounty on Sunday, January 8, 2023

A modern London-inspired restaurant serving everything from spit-roasted meats to pristine pastas and delicate desserts.

Our sticky toffee pudding has become quite a fan favorite. Steeped in British nostalgia this warm cake of dates and... Posted by Camden Spit & Larder on Thursday, January 12, 2023

A lively restaurant and bar filled with colorful paintings serving modern American cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

January means Dine Downtown. Check out our menu and make your reservations today. Posted by Capitol Garage on Saturday, January 7, 2023

A fun eclectic restaurant with vibrant décor and a bar with a rooftop lounge serving burgers, curly fries and crafty cocktails.

A Polish-inspired restaurant that has a fusion of steakhouse classics with a contemporary twist. Dawson's offers delicious cuisine from fresh seafood to California grass-fed beef and crafty seasonal cocktails.

There's only 6 seats left for the Prisoner Wine Dinner on September 9th. Don't forget to book your seat before it's too late! More information on our website. Posted by Dawson's on Friday, August 26, 2022

A minimalist bar and restaurant with an old-school San Francisco feel serving locally sourced, sustainable American seafood and steak dishes.

An elevated Chinese eatery with a speakeasy vibe serving everything from Brandy fried chicken to pan-grilled bacon-wrapped scallops.

In case you need a little dinner inspo, the Peking Duck never disappoints. Boneless duck slices, roasted and served with steamed buns, scallions, and Hoisin sauce. Call to reserve your table today. Posted by Frank Fat's on Friday, August 19, 2022

A cool, hip, unique and rustic restaurant that's jazz and blues-inspired serving cuisines such as thick-cut prime meats, fresh caught wild fish, and seasonal cocktails.

A high-end bar and restaurant with a comfortable and lofty feel offering a farm-to-to-fork menu and seasonal craft cocktails.

Located in America's Farm to Fork Capital, we take pride in offering organically raised meats and poultry at our restaurant! #TheCitizenHotel #StayCitizen #Sacramento #Sacramento365 #SacFoodie Posted by Grange Restaurant & Bar on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

A chic gastropub with New American cuisine and cocktails with a menu focused on using the best ingredients from small farms and local purveyors.

Dine Downtown begins tomorrow so let’s explore our 3-course, prix fixe menu! Our first course features a Local Citrus... Posted by Hawks Provisions and Public House on Thursday, January 12, 2023

A New American restaurant in an industrial-chic space with a patio serving comfort food, local beers and house cocktails.

✨Dine Downtown is back starting this Friday the 13th! We’ve got a fun three-course menu. Pick and choose your three... Posted by Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

A traditional Greek restaurant featuring cuisine from gyro chicken or beef and lamb pitas in house-made lavash wrap to house-made dolmades and baba ghanoush.

Rainy weather blues? Cheer up with our Lamb Burger! 100% ground halal lamb, grilled red pepper and onion, feta cheese,... Posted by Jayna Gyro Emeryville on Thursday, January 5, 2023

A modern Middle Eastern restaurant with cuisine and cocktails in a cozy space with a patio, live music and belly dancing.

Tonight’s cold weather special: Seafood Tagine w Moroccan cous cous $24 or on happy hour half portion for $12! All... Posted by Kasbah on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

A savory Japanese-styled ramen bar serving foods from kimchi chicken sandwiches to sweet and spicy ramen.

We’re very thankful to be open today! Swing by to get your ramen fix. 🍜 We’re open until 9PM. #kodaiko #ramenbar #ramen #kstreet #downtownsac #sacramento #visitsacramento #sacfarm2fork #supportsac Posted by Ramen Kodaiko on Sunday, January 8, 2023

A funky and vibrant Mexican restaurant designed to bring people together. They serve everything from carnitas and enchiladas to pozole and shrimp cocktails.

Rain, rain, go away.................... This doesn't seem to be working. The rain is here until the fickle Ms. Nature... Posted by La Cosecha Sacramento on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

An industrial-chic spot with a patio for seasonal New American eats, clever drinks and craft beer.

A restaurant...or an experience with elevated Mexican cuisine and a wide-ranging spirits list.

Only two more days until #dinedowntownsacramento is here! You'll see large groups of determined FOODIES walking through... Posted by MAYAHUEL on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

A Persian-inspired restaurant with outdoor seating dishing up Persian classics and desserts with unique cocktails.

Dine Downtown is almost here! Check out our 2023 special 3-course menu featuring 5 brand new dishes and our fan favorite... Posted by Maydoon on Saturday, January 7, 2023

Looking for a solid slice of pizza? You can enjoy fresh farm-to-fork ingredients to put on top of your wood-fired pizza slice or fresh signature salads and authentic Italian gelato.

A traditional country-style restaurant serving the best Nashville-style fried chicken in Sacramento, California as well as tasty side dishes.

[ d i n e • d o w n t o w n ] ⠀ 📸: @rachelvalley n&p elevated ✨ join us for dine downtown 2023! here’s a look at at out... Posted by Nash & Proper on Thursday, January 12, 2023

A celebration of Modern American cuisine with French and Italian inspiration serving seasonal farm fresh foods highlighting local and seasonal Californian bounty.

A fun and creative experience with legendary punches, craft beverages, and food fit for foodies and endless gaming options.

Fuel up for game day this weekend with our Knockoff Burger 🍔🏀 Pro tip: ask to add a fried egg (you're welcome) 🍳 #PunchBowlSacramento 📸: @chefsquire.eats Posted by Punch Bowl Social Sacramento on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

A neighborhood craft winery and restaurant in Midtown, Sacramento with options such as charcuterie boards and cioppino.

We need alllls the comforts to get through this never ending storm, hbu?! Catch all day member happy hour every... Posted by Revolution Wines on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

A quaint restaurant in Old Sacramento with a riverside outdoor patio that features New American entrees and cocktails.

Voted "Best Seafood Restaurant in Sacramento" for two consecutive years, this restaurant features indoor and outdoor dining that is both spacious and sleek and food that is warm and savory.

Happy HouR is about to start….! Come by and say hello if you’re in the area.. Midtown Sacramento and Streets of... Posted by Station 16 on Friday, July 1, 2022

A fun-filled café offering tapas, small plates, and traditional Spanish entrees along with a full seasonal beverage list.

Fridays Grilled Salmon 🔥 • OPEN till 10pm • Live Spanish Guitar 6:30-9:30pm • • #TGIF #Salmon #fishspecial #datenight #Tapas #Sangria #wine #livemusic #midtownsac #tapatheworldsacramento Posted by Tapa the World on Friday, August 26, 2022

An elevated, seasonal American restaurant in Old Sacramento serving up everything from filet mignon to pumpkin gnocchi.

Happy New Year! We hope that you enjoyed a fabulous Holiday weekend and a BIG thank you to everyone who joined us on New... Posted by The Firehouse Restaurant on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

An upscale yet casual restaurant aboard the docked Delta King Riverboat offering breakfast-to-dinner American cuisine and specialty cocktails.

A Southern-inspired relaxed restaurant that serves familiar Southern classics such as shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles and features locally-sourced ingredients.

Mark your calendars! Dine Downtown is just around the corner! Posted by The Porch Restaurant and Bar on Saturday, January 7, 2023

A stylish two-story restaurant and lounge offering a unique dinner and happy hour, live DJs and creative cocktails.

A restaurant with cuisine inspired by the Southern Italian and Mediterranean Sea regions, with a focus on house-made pastas, seafood, and libations.

Who else is ready for #dinedowntownsac🍸 We’ve got a fun 3-course dinner planned for the week, perfectly designed to... Posted by Willow Sacramento on Sunday, January 8, 2023