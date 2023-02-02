Sacramento man faces 424 years to life in prison for child sexual assault

Howard Loveless pleaded guilty to 27 child sexual assault charges with multiple victims.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento man is facing 424 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to more than two dozen counts of child sexual assault.

A news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says Howard Loveless pleaded guilty to 27 counts, including lewd and lascivious touching of a child under 14, lewd and lascivious touching of child with force and annoy or molest of a child.

Loveless babysat a 7-year-old victim in Nov. 2020 and the victim told her parents about what he did to her later that night. DNA evidence connected him to that case.

A second victim told detectives Loveless started abusing her when she was 10 and the abuse lasted about a decade.

A third victim told detectives Loveless sexually abused her between the ages of 4 and 13-years-old, while a fourth victim — a 9-year-old — said Loveless was inappropriate with her, too.

He will be sentenced March 24 at 9 a.m.

