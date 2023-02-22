Sacramento elementary school student recognized with Every Student Succeeding Award

Vincent Campos, a 10-year-old at David Lubin Elementary, takes care of his four siblings and their home so their mother can focus on finishing her degree.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine being a young student who makes breakfast for your siblings and walks them to school, only to come home and clean the house so your mother can go back to school.

That’s the life of Vincent Campos, who is getting some well-deserved recognition and whose story emphasizes the power of perspective.

Campos received the Every Student Succeeding Award at the Association of California School Administrators. The award honors 21 students throughout the state who have overcome adversity.

Campos is a 10-year-old student at Sacramento’s David Lubin Elementary School. Through a series of events, he and his four siblings were forced to live in a small car.

He not only rallied teachers and agencies to help pull them out of the situation, but he takes care of siblings while his mother works hard on her degree.

His leadership was recognized by his principal and countless others who nominated him for the award.

“He’s overcome extraordinary adversity from day one here. I think the culture of the school, part of who is the most widely known student and can speak to the culture of the school, and when it’s a student like Vincent who is known for empathy, for kindness, for positive leadership. We’re delighted to be able to shine this light on [him],” said principal Richard Dixon.

ABC10 asked Campos if he had any words of encouragement or advice for kids trying to tackle life’s obstacles.

“I would tell them [to] help out with their family members. If they’re down, pick them up, don’t let anybody push them down. Pick up your chin, have a smile on your face, shoulders up. Don’t have a frown… just have a good day,” said Campos.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Cold blast brings chance of rare snow to the valley in Northern California