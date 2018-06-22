As the current issue at the border continues, a group of faith leaders from Sacramento are heading there to demand change.

"This is a pivotal moment in history," said Mary Westfall, a Reverend Doctor.

Westfall will be traveling with a couple dozen other people with SAC ACT (Sacramento Area Congregations Together) to the border Friday.

"Children and families from wherever they come deserve basic human rights and we are going to be very clear that this has to stop," Westfall said.

SAC ACT is multi-racial, multi-faith organization that works to create justice and equality.

"We will ground our experience in worship. We will have vigil and prayer service. People will be trained so that our message will meaningful and nonviolent, but a very clear message that our current policy towards immigration is inadequate and erroneous," Westfall said, when asked what they plan to do at the border.

Westfall said the plan is to connect with people and fight for change and justice at the border.

"To really bring moral courage to this moment and to really speak up for those with no voice, which is in most of our traditions the invitation and command to care for the vulnerable as God does," Westfall emphasized.

The group will leave Friday morning and they plan to spend the night in people's homes and churches on the border between Mexico and San Diego.

