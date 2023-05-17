'You almost killed my kids': Sacramento mom outraged after Del Paso Boulevard shooting

A mother and her two children were caught in the middle of gunfire this weekend and the family is scared it could happen again

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It was a scary night for a Sacramento family when gunshots were fired right in front of a liquor store on Del Paso Boulevard last Saturday.

In the middle of the gunshots were a family: a mom, a dad and their two kids.

Now, the family is sharing their story of what happened that night. The family has decided to stay anonymous out of fear it could happen again.

Sacramento police said four people were hurt in a shooting near Del Paso Boulevard and Fairfield Street, Saturday night. Two of those people were kids — a one-year-old and a 10-year-old.

"My daughter was complaining that she was thirsty and we had nothing to drink in the house," said the mom.

It was her one-year-old daughter's complaints that led the family to walk to the liquor store to buy something for her to drink.

"Next thing you know, I just heard gunshots just start firing," said the mom.

She and her kids then started to run for safety. Once she felt like they were safe, she realized her children were hurt by the gunfire.

"I realized that my son got grazed because he's like, 'Mom, I got grazed,'" she said.

The mom adds her daughter was also grazed after the bullet went through her stroller. As for her son, he remembers it clearly.

"I was like, 'I'm bleeding, I'm bleeding,'" he said.

He still feels scared and nervous days later. The mom says the hardest part was doing everything she could to make sure they didn't get killed.

"[I] had to tell my son, my 10-year-old, to run," she said. "Like, that really did hurt."

The love she has for her children became a top priority that night, even if it meant putting her own life on the line. She wishes it was her who got hurt and not her kids.

"I wish that was me than my kids. I didn't want to have that, to see my son or my daughter to have it on their own body," she said of their injuries.

As the family slowly tries to regain some sense of normalcy in their lives, the mom has a stern warning for the people responsible.

"You almost killed my kids, especially my one-year-old daughter. Now I want you to pay for that. You're not getting away with that," she said.

The family says they are actively trying to move out of the neighborhood as soon as possible.