Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork Festival celebrates 10th year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — About 100,00 people are expected to visit downtown Sacramento for the 10th annual Farm-to-Fork Festival.



“We have a lot of fun this year, some things that we haven’t done to celebrate those 10 years,” said Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa.



The free, two-day event will be held from 4-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, showcasing the local agriculture that helps define California’s capital city.



“We have more than 1.5 million acres of active farmland surrounding Sacramento, so this event highlights that,” Testa said. “We grow so much of the food that feeds the rest of the country. A lot of the farmers come out and show what they do. It’s a great way to familiarize yourself with what grows in this region and pretty much everything grows in this region.”

The festival features up to 100 vendors and local family farms that will line the streets along Capitol Mall, closing roads in the process. Capital Mall between 3rd and 5th streets is already closed, and 5th and 7th between N to L streets will also be blocked off through 1 a.m. Sunday.

Many of the businesses participate in the annual event each and every year in what organizers say has become a destination for food and music lovers across the region.

“Local wine, food, beer plus an admission-free concert series,” said Kari Miskit, the Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for Visit Sacramento. “We have Cannons tonight and Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals tomorrow. So much to see and do.”



Free bike valets are available for the event and SacRT is offering free transportation through their buses and light rails from 2 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday.

