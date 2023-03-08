Sacramento Fire opens applications for EMT and paramedic paid internships

Single-role EMTs and paramedics allow fire departments to dispatch emergency services without also having to send fire suppression teams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire officials are accepting up to 150 applications for their recently-launched EMT and paramedic internship program announced in late 2022.

Chosen applicants will be offered tuition assistance to enroll in college courses for emergency medical training, along with 20 hours per week of paid work experience.

According to the job posting, the trainee program pays between $18.25 and $20.13 an hour.

Emergency medical service trainees will be placed in one of two internship tiers, according to Sacramento Fire officials:

The program will last from 12 to 48 months — depending on the level of college experience and EMS training upon entry to the program.

“We are excited about the new EMS Trainee program because this will serve as a pipeline to grow our own paramedics,” said Sacramento Fire Chief Chris Costamagna. “This is a great opportunity for anyone in the greater Sacramento area interested in joining our department.”

Single-role EMTs and paramedics allow fire departments to dispatch emergency services without also having to send fire suppression teams.

Internship program applications close March 18, or whenever the fire department receives 150 applications.

Click here for more information about applications.