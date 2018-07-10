If viewing on the ABC10 app, click here for multimedia

UPDATE: 6:40 p.m. Saturday

The Parkway Fire is now in mop-up mode. The fire was located in the American River Parkway at Mile Market 3 and had previously reached a 2 alarm stage.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, fire crews are starting to be released, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

UPDATE: Parkway Fire in mop-up mode, crews are starting to be released. Cause under investigation, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/wbXDuoBaHG — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 7, 2018

Original Story:

Sacramento firefighters are responding to a fire in the American River Parkway.

The fire is located at Mile Marker 3 and is currently at 2 alarms, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

CAL FIRE recently announced a Red Flag Warning across several California counties, including Sacramento County, due to high winds and low humidity. These warnings are issued to alert fire departments of the possible onset of conditions that could lead to rapid or dramatic increases for wildfire activity.

#FireWeatherWatch has been upgrade to #RedFlagWarning across several Northern CA counties through Monday morning due to high winds and low humidity. Be vigilant while outdoors. Learn more: https://t.co/jRrR4hFuqh pic.twitter.com/zJhNZXmcI4 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 6, 2018

The current Red Flag conditions are presenting some additional challenges for the Sacramento firefighters handling the Parkway Fire and they are asking for additional fire crews to respond.

Red Flag conditions today make Parkway Fire more difficult. Command is asking for additional fire crews to respond. pic.twitter.com/4fIfUkjKxx — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 6, 2018

