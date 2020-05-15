Sacramento food trucks reopen | Where to find to-go meals

Multiple food truck events are happening around Sacramento for take-out lunch and dinner.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the coronavirus causes many people in California to stay home, there has been an increase in demand for meals to-go.

Sacramento County recently revised its stay-at-home order to reopen food trucks, making these mobile food services once again available to the public.

There are several food truck events happening on a week-to-week and even day-to-day basis, allowing hungry patrons a one-stop shop for lunch and dinner. Nestled in various high-traffic locations around the Greater Sacramento area, a rotating cast of food trucks offers a variety of local and international cuisine.

ABC10 has compiled a line-up of food truck events for the month of May, with some extending into June. This list is from SactoMoFo, which is updated daily as more food trucks are added and more locations are announced.

LUNCH

Where: 722 Capitol Mall, Sacramento CA

When: Monday, May 18, plus Tuesday through Friday until June 30.

What: A rotating line-up of food trucks at the Capitol Mall from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. every Tuesday - Friday for a consistent Downtown Sacramento lunch spot.

Where: 2241 Harvard St, Sacramento, CA 95815

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays until June 18

What: A lunch spot with rotating food truck options from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: 1317 15th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

When: Tuesdays until June 30

What: A Midtown constant for lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Wyndham Way across from Arroyo Vista Dr, Sacramento CA 95823

When: Tuesday through Thursday until May 28

What: 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and available for to-go meals the entire middle of the work week: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday.

Where: 4500 X Street, Sacramento CA 95817

When: Tuesdays and Wednesdays until May 27.

What: In the hubbub of the Med Center, a rotation of food trucks offers hospital workers. options for lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: 2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817

When: Fridays until May 29

What: Another option for nearby workers available on Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: 1435 River Park Dr. Sacramento, CA 95815

When: Tuesdays until June 30.

What: Just across from Cal Expo, lunch is served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: 10536 Peter A. McCuen Blvd, Rancho Cordova CA 95655

When: Wednesdays until June 24

What: A variety of food trucks from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: 16 Business Park Way, Sacramento, CA 95828

When: Wednesdays until June 24

What: A rotation of food trucks easily accessible to employees and visitors of Depot Park from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: 1502 9th st Sacramento, CA

When: Tuesday through Thursday until June 25.

What: A downtown food truck spot every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: 3010 Lava Ridge Court, Roseville CA 95661

When: Thursdays until June 25.

What: Lunch options to-go from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

DINNER

Where: 9070 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624

When: Wednesdays until June 3.

What: Dinners to-go from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a rotation of food trucks.

Where: Regency Park Elementary School, 5901 Bridgecross Dr, Sacramento, CA 95835

When: Saturdays until May 30.

What: A delicious range of gourmet food trucks from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Support the local struggling food trucks while helping Saint John's Program for Real Change.

Where: 3301 Fong Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA 95834

When: Sundays until June 28

What: Dinners to-go available from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Robert J. McGarvey Elementary School - Sophistry Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

When: Tuesdays until June 30.

What: From dinner to dessert, to-go meals available from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: 7000 Rossmore Lane, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

When: Thursday, May 21.

What: In front of the District Church in El Dorado Hills from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Support the local struggling food trucks while helping the Food Bank of El Dorado County.

Where: 2901 59th Street, Sacramento CA 95817

When: Fridays until May 29.

What: A variety of flavors gather for to-go meals from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This list is not comprehensive and is continuously changing. We will continue to update this article with new information, including future dates of food truck events.

If you have a food truck that you would like to add to this list, please email desk@abc10.com.

