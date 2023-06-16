The Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus is a thriving cultural and social presence after nearly 40 years

Originally a safe and supportive space at the start of the AIDS crisis, the chorus continues to grow and evolve.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus launched in 1984, it kept a much lower profile than it does today.

"At the time, it was named Sacramento Men's Chorus because we were afraid of calling it 'gay.' In the early 80s, people were not 'out,'" said founding member Norman Lorenz. "I'm a teacher and so you could be fired."

The chorus started as a low-key way for gay men to socialize, support each other and spread their love of music. As the AIDS epidemic tore through the community, social stigmas and constant loss made it a difficult time.

"In the 80s — the AIDS crisis — we sang at probably more vigils and funerals than I would ever care to tell you. We lost many people during that era, from mid 80s to mid 90s," recalled Lorenz.

In the 90s, the chorus added the word "gay" and public awareness of their performances spread. Members have enjoyed watching the awareness grow.

"I think a lot of people are surprised that we have a chorus of this size in Sacramento, sending the message that we do and as talented as we are," said Branson Rhodes.

As society changed, so too did the chorus. These days, you'll also find women in the ranks.

"Any time that I have said that I'm a member of it, and when I post on Facebook, I've had some interesting [responses] because it's 'Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus,'" said first year member Josephine Topping.

"You know, we're inclusive, people always say, 'but you say it's the Gay Men's Chorus, and yet you have women.' That's true," said member and vice president Don Henkle. "We were founded as the Men's Chorus, we grew into the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus, we keep that as a legacy to honor those that came before us."

The support system that brought the chorus together in the 80s has never faltered over the last four decades.

"It truly is family. We've helped people out when they've been in dire straits. If people have been unemployed or needed help with food, or logistics or anything like that, the chorus rallies around them," said Henkle.

For Lorenz, it changed his life.

"When I joined in 1984, it was about finding my gay family because — as many who were ostracized by their family for being gay, or lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer — you had chosen family. I think that many people today join it and see it as an inclusive organization from the standpoint that it becomes chosen family, and we need that in our community," he said.

First-year member Josephine Topping knows the pain of losing the bonds of family. It was that loss and a moment of serendipity that led her to join.

"I had come out late in my life, and I had been recently married and my family had decided to end our relationship. My wife and I saw the holiday performance... and it was so phenomenal," said Topping. "I happened to get a text at that moment from the last family member... and it was a moment where I was like... 'Great! Now what?' Then they sang 'You Belong Here' and I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty cool.' So I auditioned and here I am."

Recent events across the country may be troubling to some, but Henkle says the LGBTQ+ community is living life as it comes at them.

"Despite what the mood is in this country right now, politically, regarding gays or drag queens, or people who aren't what they would call 'the norm,' we are the norm, too," said Henkle. "Sacramento has embraced us immensely. Since we came back from the pandemic, every single show has been sold out. That's never happened in the almost 40-year history of this chorus."

The passion and well-polished performances of the chorus are what draws public support. The winter holiday concert has become a must-see event for many and their 2023 Pride Month concert, "Queens for a Night," quickly sold out all four performances.

"We just see so many faces looking back at you, just really eager to see what you have to present. I love to perform. I love to sing and I also love being in a warm and welcoming community. All of those things keep me coming back every season," said Rhodes.

To join, support or get information on upcoming performances, visit the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus website.

