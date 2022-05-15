City of Sacramento offering grants for film and TV productions

The City of Sacramento's Film + Media office is offering five grants for film and television production in the city of Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first of three rounds is now open for those interested in receiving a grant for a film or television production project in the city of Sacramento.

Sacramento Film + Media will award four $5,000 grants during each of three grant rounds between the period of Oct. 15, 2021 through May 15, 2022.

Two grants will be made to applicants with budgets over $100,000.

Two grants will be made to applicants with budgets $100,000 or below.

One additional grant of $2,500 will be awarded per round for 75% of post-production done locally.

The application window is open now for round one and applications are due by midnight Nov. 30.

Eligible productions that could receive a grant through the program include feature length films, short films, episodic television, television pilots, television movies/miniseries, documentaries, docuseries, commercials, music videos, and unscripted television.

"The program is open to productions filming at least 50% of the project in the Sacramento region with at least two locations in the City of Sacramento," a press release about the program reads. "It is also open to productions where 75% of post-production is done locally."

The @SacCityArts & @FilmSacramento are granting Measure U funds to incentivize film production in Sacramento! To find out more details & eligibility requirements click on the SacCity Express link. ACTION!🎬 https://t.co/asRYXQZ0xW — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) October 21, 2021

Below is the deadline for rounds two and three:

Round 2: Dec. 1, 2021 through Feb. 15, 2022.

Round 3: Feb. 16 through May 15, 2022.

Applicants are asked to submit for projects that will begin physical production within 180 days from the award date.

Funds for the grants come from the City’s Measure U fund.

To read a full breakdown of the program and grant process, click HERE.

