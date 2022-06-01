Sacramento city council will vote to fund more than 800 new affordable housing units

If approved, the earliest these new units could open would be in late 2023 and late 2024.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento city council will vote on Tuesday on whether to approve $35 million in funding for about 820 affordable housing units.

These additional units would build on the nearly 2,000 units planned or already under construction in Sacramento. If approved, the earliest these new units could open would be in late 2023 and late 2024.

Sacramento County's unhoused population reached record highs over the past three years, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count, even surpassing San Francisco.

The 2022 PIT Count found that Sacramento's unhoused population on a given night has risen by 67% between 2019 and 2022.

These projects are estimated to add at least 299 jobs, including 171 direct jobs and 128 indirect jobs with the construction.

Where would the housing units be built?

The total units would include 659 new construction units as well as 729 to 759 new construction and repair.

7141 Woodbine Avenue: 216 affordable units, including at least 10 for homeless people. To be completed in June 2024

440 Arden Way: 124 units, including 31 extremely low-income, 33 very low-income, 60 low-income, and 21 for homeless people. To be completed in fall/winter 2024

805 R Street: 242 units, including 24 extremely low, 49 very low, 167 low income, and 15 for homeless people. To be completed in winter 2024

4501 9th Avenue: 67 units, including 35 for extremely low, 32 for very low income, and 35 for homeless people. To be completed in fall 2024

Oak Park scattered lots: 10 very low and low-income units on lots scattered in the Oak Park area near Stockton Boulevard. To be completed in winter 2023.

Oak Park area: About 70-100 units, including very low and low-income units. To be completed in March 2023 and 2024.

The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday. It will be live-streamed on the city’s website.

