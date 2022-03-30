Sacramento's Discovery Park to host new Country Music Festival

Just one week after Aftershock, Sacramento's Discovery Park will host the first-ever GoldenSky Country Music Festival.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another music festival is coming to Sacramento, and it's right after Aftershock!

The music festival is called GoldenSky Country Music Festival, and it will be at Discovery Park from Saturday, Oct. 15 to Sunday, Oct. 16.

"The goal is to bring it to the level of Aftershock, to have a two-day Country Music Festival," Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento said. "If country is your genre, the top artists and bands will be here in Sacramento."

Danny Wimmer Presents is a music festival production and promotion company that produces rock and alternative festivals throughout the U.S. This is their first time producing a country music festival for the country music lovers on the west coast.

Although the full musician line-up has not been released yet, a goal of GoldenSky is to highlight Sacramento's culture through music, food and people.

In addition to two days filled with country music, there will also be farm-to-fork food offerings, a craft beer hall, a dance hall saloon, mechanical bull rides, local artists and vendors and more.

"It's very important to us that this festival is rooted in the local community," Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer of Danny Wimmer Presents said.

The city of Sacramento and its community economically benefits from music festivals like Aftershock and GoldenSky, including many businesses, restaurants, hotels, and rideshares. Music festivals also provide a chance for people to travel and do some self-discovering.

Organizers also mentioned how having GoldenSky right after Aftershock is part of the plan, since Discovery Park will already have the staging and the infrastructure up from Aftershock. Their goal is to continue to have events like these to grow Discovery Park and grow Sacramento as a city.

"For the people who are coming in from somewhere else, we want them to see what Sacramento is and get a taste of our city and what makes everything so special here in our community so this will be a very Sacramento-centric event," Testa said.

GoldenSky will announce the full musician line-up within the next month via their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Also, there is exclusive presale access through the festival newsletter at www.goldenskyfestival.com.

The #farmtofork capital of the world – Sacramento, CA – introduces #GoldenSkyFest, a two-day country music festival at Discovery Park, October 15 + 16th 🙌 Lineup coming SOON! In the meantime… hit that follow button, head to goldenskyfestival.com & sign-up to be the first to know the lineup as it drops in just a few weeks. We can’t wait to bring this incredible event to Discovery Park, in partnership with Visit Sacramento 🤠 Posted by GoldenSky Festival on Wednesday, March 30, 2022