Sacramento woman sentenced for EDD fraud scheme involving 6 inmates

One of California's largest EDD fraud conspiracies involved multiple incarcerated people at the county jail.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento woman will spend the next eight years in prison after pleading guilty to EDD fraud.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Jamie Williams-Major pleaded guilty to 10 counts of fraud and was sentenced on St. Patrick’s Day.

The district attorney’s office says Williams-Major was first arrested in April 2021. Investigators executed a search warrant at her home and found EDD paperwork for fake accounts and evidence of credit card fraud.

Investigators also found six other people were participating in the fraud scheme, four were in the Sacramento County jail – two were facing homicide charges – and the other two were in the custody of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Together, the six inmates and Williams-Major got more than $250,000.

Then, in Dec. 2021, further investigation found more victims and Williams-Major was arrested the next month in Las Vegas on 166 charges related to the fraud scheme where she took in an additional $2.952 million.

Four of the inmates connected to the initial case pleaded guilty to EDD fraud and received time in state prison. The other two were convicted in other cases – one for murder, the other for manslaughter.

All people involved were ordered to pay restitution.